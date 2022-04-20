Grenfell Tower: Man admits grossly offensive model video
A man who filmed a cardboard effigy of Grenfell Tower being burned on a bonfire has admitted to posting a "grossly offensive" viral video.
Paul Bussetti, of Sundial Avenue in Croydon, south London, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The 49-year-old was previously cleared of posting the video in August 2019, but last year the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) appealed against the verdict.
He will be sentenced at a later date.
