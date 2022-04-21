Plaistow: Manhunt continues for 'brutal' east London killer
- Published
Police are still hunting for a male suspect wanted in connection with the death of a man who was stabbed to death in his home in east London.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was killed in a "brutal and targeted" attack on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the suspect, dressed in black, forced his way into the victim's home and repeatedly stabbed him before fleeing the scene.
Detectives have launched a murder inquiry but no arrests have been made.
On Wednesday, Det Ch Insp Kelly Allen said the suspect left the scene on Hudson Close on foot in the direction of Park Grove.
From there he went towards Chad Green.
She described the suspect as a black male who was dressed in all black clothing.
"The attack was brutal, targeted and has devastated a family," DCI Allen added.
"I urge anyone who saw anything suspicious around the time of the murder to get in touch."
