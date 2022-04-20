Muslim worshippers attacked outside East Ham mosque
Police are investigating allegations of a racially aggravated assault after a group of worshippers were injured in an attack outside a mosque in East Ham.
Officers were called at about 21:00 BST on Tuesday to reports a number of men, armed with bottles and hockey sticks, had attacked members of the Masjid Bilal and Islamic Centre.
A bin containing paper was set on fire outside the building on Pilgrims Way.
A number of people had minor injuries, but did not require treatment.
The Met Police said officers searched but found no trace of the suspects and no arrests have yet been made.
The force said it would carry out extra patrols in the area.
