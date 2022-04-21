M25 re-opens after two-day cooking oil clear-up
The northern part of the M25 has fully re-opened after a cooking oil spillage closed the motorway for two days.
A van and a lorry, which was carrying the oil, crashed between Junctions 24 and 25 near Enfield, north London, on Tuesday morning.
Vehicles were stuck in queues for several hours, and disruption continued on Wednesday after the road was partially reopened.
The clear-up was fully completed in the early hours of Thursday.
