Platinum Jubilee: Tree sculpture to be erected outside Buckingham Palace
- Published
A 70ft (21m) sculpture containing 350 native British trees will be erected outside Buckingham Palace to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Tree of Trees has been created by British designer Thomas Heatherwick.
The structure is said to reflect the more than one million trees that have been planted across the UK for the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.
It will be present for the celebrations in June, which will also include a star-studded concert at the palace.
Aluminium pots featuring the Queen's cypher will be used to store the trees, which will then be gifted to selected community groups following the bank holiday weekend celebrations.
Tree-planting is an activity often done by the Queen, particularly during Royal visits, and she has reportedly planted 1,500 trees worldwide.
Mr Heatherwick, who has previously designed Google's London offices and the Olympic cauldron from the 2012 Games, said it was "an honour for us to be making the Tree Of Trees".
"The structure, created from 350 British native trees and recycled steel, is coming together from workshops and nurseries across the country as one part of an incredible community campaign that's literally changing the landscape of our nation," he said.
The Prince of Wales also announced an environmental project for children on Friday, as part of Earth Day.
In a video message released by his foundation, Prince Charles said children should "take out a blank piece of paper and draw, paint or write about the future you would like to see, one that puts nature at the heart of everything we do.
"That way we can share our ideas with as many people as possible. And together we can help make our planet strong and healthy for generations to come."
The prince's words are from the foreword he wrote for It's Up To Us, a children's book explaining the Terra Carta, a roadmap to sustainability.