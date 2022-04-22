Wealdstone Brook creating vile smell for Londoners, residents say
A brook in north-west London has been creating a "vile smell" following blockages of nearby Victorian pipelines, residents say.
Human excrement and sewage have been seen floating on Wealdstone Brook, which flows through the boroughs of Harrow and Brent.
There are fears the brook could cause harm to children and animals.
Brent Council and Thames Water have said they are working to rectify the problem.
'Chemical warfare'
Friends of Woodcock Park, which the brook runs through, have been campaigning to improve the state of the water.
"It is not pleasant walking near the brook and the smell is noticeable before you reach [it]," a statement by the group on social media read.
"There is sewage film on the water throughout the park, please keep your children and dogs away from the water."
Local resident John Poole described the environment as one of "chemical warfare".
"Last week, the Wealdstone Brook was at its worst ever," he said.
"Human excrement was seen floating in the shallow waters of the brook through Woodcock Park."
"The smell from the brook was vile. The water was more than polluted - it was toxic. In 50 years living in Brent close to the brook, I have never known it as bad."
Brent Council has said previously that Thames Water is responsible for the local sewage system.
But the local authority has said it is working alongside the utility company and the Environment Agency to solve the problem.
Thames Water has also said it is working to solve the problem.
A company spokesperson said: "We're aware of pollution at Wealdstone Brook which we suspect has been caused by misconnected pipes.
"We've met with the environmental health team at Brent Council and the local residents association to look at next steps for rectifying the situation, and we're currently arranging a thorough clean of the watercourse."
