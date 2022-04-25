London elections 2022: Where does your money go?
- Published
Every council seat in London's 32 boroughs is up for election on 5 May - a chance for London's 6.2 million voters to bring in a new set of councillors alongside five local mayors.
Local authorities are funded by a mix of council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.
Here is how £100 of your money get spent by London's councils:
Barking & Dagenham Council
Barnet Council
Bexley Council
Brent Council
Bromley Council
Camden Council
Croydon Council
Ealing Council
Enfield Council
Greenwich Council
Hackney Council
Hammersmith & Fulham Council
Haringey Council
Harrow Council
Havering Council
Hillingdon Council
Hounslow Council
Islington Council
Kensington & Chelsea Council
Kingston Upon Thames Council
Lambeth Council
Merton Council
Newham Council
Redbridge Council
Richmond Upon Thames Council
Southwark Council
Sutton Council
Tower Hamlets Council
Waltham Forest Council
Wandsworth Council
Westminster Council
Note: Figures are compiled by the Local Government Information Unit (lgiu.org) using Revenue Account budget data from the department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (21/22). This does not include other aspects of council spending such as capital investment or council housing and figures have been rounded.
