London elections 2022: Where does your money go?

Voters in London's local elections go to the polls on Thursday 5 May

Every council seat in London's 32 boroughs is up for election on 5 May - a chance for London's 6.2 million voters to bring in a new set of councillors alongside five local mayors.

Local authorities are funded by a mix of council tax, government grants and other income, like parking charges.

Here is how £100 of your money get spent by London's councils:

Barking & Dagenham Council

Barnet Council

Bexley Council

Brent Council

Bromley Council

Camden Council

Croydon Council

Ealing Council

Enfield Council

Greenwich Council

Hackney Council

Hammersmith & Fulham Council

Haringey Council

Harrow Council

Havering Council

Hillingdon Council

Hounslow Council

Islington Council

Kensington & Chelsea Council

Kingston Upon Thames Council

Lambeth Council

Merton Council

Newham Council

Redbridge Council

Richmond Upon Thames Council

Southwark Council

Sutton Council

Tower Hamlets Council

Waltham Forest Council

Wandsworth Council

Westminster Council

Note: Figures are compiled by the Local Government Information Unit (lgiu.org) using Revenue Account budget data from the department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (21/22). This does not include other aspects of council spending such as capital investment or council housing and figures have been rounded.

