St George's Day: Celebration in Trafalgar Square

Getty Images
Acrobats performed in front of the National Gallery

Crowds have flocked Trafalgar Square to celebrate the Feast of St George.

The event, which celebrates England's patron saint on 23 April, was back on again this year after being cancelled due to Covid-19.

Pearly Kings and Queens attended the central London square, which hosted street performers and live bands alongside a food market.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the event "honours everything that makes England the country it is today".

Reuters
Sadiq Khan and Pearly Kings and Queens of London attended the feast
Getty Images
Trafalgar Square hosted a food and drink market for the day

Mr Khan said: "I'm delighted that our St George's Day festival is able to return to Trafalgar Square.

"The celebration of our historic past and modern diversity is a fantastic way for Londoners and visitors to enjoy our capital."

The origins of the day go back hundreds of years and it is celebrated in many countries where St George is the patron saint.

Getty Images
Families were encouraged to take part activities including the Knights' Training School
Reuters
The origins of the feast of St George go back hundreds of years

More on this story

Related Topics