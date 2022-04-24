Royal London Hospital appointments cancelled due to power cuts
- Published
Power cuts at an east London hospital led to routine appointments being cancelled and visitors being asked to leave the hospital.
The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel began experiencing "intermittent power outages" from about 12:30 BST on Saturday.
Back-up plans allowed patient care to continue throughout the day, but routine appointments were cancelled, a hospital spokesperson said.
Power was fully restored by 20:30 BST.
The hospital remained closed to visitors while remaining issues were resolved, the spokesperson added.