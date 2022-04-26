Hackney's Homerton Hospital IVF treatment halted over lack of staff
- Published
Some London women undergoing IVF treatment fear they could be unable to have a baby due to staff shortages.
About 360 patients at Homerton Hospital, Hackney, have been told their treatment has been suspended because of a lack of staff.
Many patients had already had treatment put on hold during the pandemic and now fear IVF age limits mean they could run out of time.
The hospital trust said recruitment was "a matter of urgency".
It added counselling was being offered.
Charine Allan was due to start a course of IVF (In Vitro Fertilisation), where eggs are fertilised in a laboratory and then implanted into a uterus, in March this year.
But Ms Allan, from Leyton, told BBC London she had now been informed there would be a delay of at least "six to nine months" due to "unforeseen staff shortages", which had left her "heartbroken".
"The irony of it all is they're [the hospital's embryology staff] going on maternity leave when there are several people waiting to have that same experience," the 39-year-old said.
"Going on maternity leave is something that's obviously planned for, that's not something that just happens," she said.
Homerton University Hospital Foundation Trust confirmed difficulties arose when a large number of clinical scientists left within a short period, but would not comment on whether they had gone on maternity leave.
'Life on hold'
Ms Allan said if treatment was not rescheduled before her 40th birthday in October, the hospital had confirmed she would not be eligible for full NHS treatment or transfer, and had provided her with no further information.
"I have got mass emails but I haven't had anything about my specific treatment," she said. "Essentially it's don't call us, we'll call you."
Another woman, who had been due to start her first IVF cycle in February before it was cancelled, said: "My life is on hold now."
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the 37-year-old, from Enfield, said she was now considering trying to find money for private treatment.
She said: "It's common knowledge that after 35 your fertility reduces significantly, so a year means it reduces your chances of being successful or not being successful."
A hospital trust spokesman said Homerton Hospital would normally give IVF treatment to 60 patients each month, which would equate to 360 women over six months.
He added: "The trust now has arrangements in place for these patients to go to either Barts or Imperial [hospitals] to receive their initial treatment.
"We are talking to each patient about treatment options. Under these arrangements, patients will be fast-tracked depending on clinical priority."
Diagnostic tests, ovulation induction, interuterine insemination, and frozen embryo transfers have not been affected.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk