Plaistow stab death: Man arrested over 'brutal' knife attack
- Published
Related Topics
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the "brutal" killing of a victim in his own home in east London.
Elliot Francique, also 20, was found with fatal stab wounds in his bedroom in Hudson Close, Plaistow, on 19 April.
Paramedics were called to the scene at about 15:30 but Mr Francique was declared dead an hour later.
Police said the suspect had forced his way in to the property to carry out the "brutal" and "targeted" attack.
They described the suspect as "a black man dressed in black clothing" who fled the home after the stabbing.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.