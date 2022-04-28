PM's claim over £27k on EU flags not true, says council leader
- Published
The leader of Hammersmith and Fulham Council has hit back at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's claim the authority spent thousands of pounds on EU flags.
During Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said the borough "spent £27,000 on EU flags after the referendum".
In a letter to Mr Johnson, councillor Stephen Cowan said "that is not true".
Mr Cowan said he believed the cost of flying an EU flag outside the west London Hammersmith Town Hall since 2020 had been about £3,200.
In his letter to the prime minister, Mr Cowan said the council had "long flown the European Flag" as well as others, including the St George's Cross, Union Flag and most recently the flag of Ukraine.
"Each flag cost £320. Flags are replaced when they become worn out," he told Mr Johnson.
'Basis of confusion'
"I understand we are on our 10th European Flag since the referendum. We have not spent £27,000 as you told Parliament.
"Flying the European Flag was just one of the many initiatives we took to underline our support for our European residents," he said.
"Another of those was advertising the government's EU Settlement Scheme - a campaign that told EU citizens 'home is where your heart is, we'd love you to stay', and provided a link to the support that would help them do that.
"The advertising banners cost £27,000 but were paid for by the government. That may be the basis of your confusion."
Downing Street has been approached for a comment.