South London Arriva bus drivers set to strike over pay
- Published
Bus drivers in south London are set to go on strike next month over a pay dispute.
The Unite union said 1,000 Arriva drivers based in Brixton, Croydon, Norwood and Thornton Heath, operating routes across south and central London, would walk out for 24 hours on 11 May.
They will then take more industrial action on 16 May but this time for 48 hours.
Arriva has previously described strike action as "completely unnecessary".
The union said a 3% pay offer was "substandard" as service reductions in the capital had reduced workers' pay, coupled with the cost-of-living crisis.
'Deeply disappointed'
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This pay offer is simply unacceptable. Arriva's drivers are being pummelled by a double whammy of reduced earnings and rising living costs.
"Arriva must think again and pay its drivers a fair wage.
"Our members at Arriva will be receiving Unite's complete support until this dispute is resolved and the bus drivers receive an offer which meets their expectations."
Unite regional officer John Murphy added: "The bus strikes scheduled for May will undoubtedly cause disruption and delays across London but this dispute is a direct result of Arriva's high-handed treatment of its drivers."
An Arriva spokesperson said the firm was "deeply disappointed" by the strike action.
"Arriva London Bus previously agreed with Unite a pay deal which fully delivered against the union's stated position," the spokesperson said.
"Yet despite this, Unite is now taking further strike action which will affect passengers and communities who rely on bus services in London.
"We call on Unite to abandon these strikes and return to discussions to agree a way forward."