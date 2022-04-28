Catford traffic blocked as toilet roll lorry hits bridge
A lorry carrying toilet roll has crashed into a low bridge in south-east London, spilling some of its load on the road.
Daily Mail deputy political editor John Stevens captured the aftermath of the incident on Verdant Lane in Catford, Lewisham, where police went at about 08:10 GMT.
Structural engineers have been to inspect the bridge for cracks.
Police advised motorists to avoid the area due to clogged-up roads.
Ooops… toilet roll lorry in the s*** on the south circular 🧻🧻 pic.twitter.com/2I0fGsUVze— John Stevens (@johnestevens) April 28, 2022
