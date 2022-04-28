Elliot Francique death: Man accused of stabbing murder
- Published
A man has been charged with killing a 20-year-old man who was found with stab wounds in his home in east London.
Menelik Campbell, also aged 20, from Dalston, has been charged with the murder of Elliot Francique , the Metropolitan Police said.
Medics tried to save Mr Francique, who was found injured in his bedroom in Hudson Close, Plaistow, on 19 April, but he died at the scene.
Mr Campbell is due to appear before Barkingside magistrates on Friday.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.