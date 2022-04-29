Brixton house fire: Man accused of wife's murder and arson attack
A man has been charged with stabbing his wife to death and setting their home on fire, a court has heard.
Amidu Koroma, 47, is accused of murdering Mariam Kamara, 46, at a property in Railton Road, Brixton, south London, on 24 January.
Firefighters found Ms Kamara's remains after putting out a blaze centred in the bedroom.
Mr Koroma did not attend the hearing at the Old Bailey but was represented by his lawyers.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Kamara had allegedly been stabbed eight times, with two fatal wounds to her neck and face.
Mr Koroma, who was born in Sierra Leone, was charged with arson with intent to endanger life and murder.
He was remanded in custody and a plea hearing was set for 15 July.
