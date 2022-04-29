Mother jailed for death of baby daughter in 'chaotic' home
- Published
A mother whose baby daughter died in a "chaotic and dirty" home in north-west London has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.
Fartun Jamal, 25, was found guilty in March of causing 11-month-old Nafahat's death, and of two counts of cruelty also relating to Nafahat.
The baby died in 2019 from a chest infection after weeks of neglect.
Jamal knew Nafahat was unwell with a "very high temperature" but failed to take her to a doctor, jurors were told.
Harrow Crown Court had heard the local GP surgery in Brent was less than 70m away from the home and could even be seen from Nafahat's bedroom window.
Jamal was also convicted of a third count of child cruelty in relation to another child.
In the bedroom where Nafahat was found, there was human faeces smeared on the walls and window, the cot had a broken and collapsed side, and both it and the bedding were soaked in urine.
In Jamal's bedroom, officers found mouse droppings on her mattress and human faeces on the walls.
Several of the rooms contained carrier bags full of dirty nappies and plates of rotting food, the court heard.
Officers from the Met Police searched the kitchen and found hardly any food.
The only items in the fridge were two bottles of milk that were nearly empty. In the broken freezer was a melted carton of ice cream. On the windowsill was a container of cooked and congealed pasta that was being used as an ash tray.
Jamal told them that she had offered Nafahat formula milk earlier that morning but she had refused it - but no formula milk was found in the flat.
There were no photos of Nafahat in the property and no toys were found.
The doctor who pronounced the child dead told officers it was a case of neglect, jurors heard.
Jamal was arrested on suspicion of neglect and answered no comment to all questions.
The mother made a series of web searches, including "I can't cope with my child anymore" and "I want to give up my child", while living with the baby in early 2019.
Det Ch Insp Madeline Ryder, the senior investigating officer, said it was an "absolutely tragic case that resulted in the needless death of an innocent baby".