London violence: Man shot in Orpington
A man who was shot in front of "horrified onlookers" in south London has been left with life-changing injuries.
Police, including specialist firearms officers, were called to Church Hill in Orpington at 15:51 BST on Wednesday, where a 30-year-old man was found with gunshot injuries.
He was taken hospital where he remains with non life-threatening injuries.
A burned-out car used in the shooting was found a mile away.
'Unknown individuals'
Shell casings were also recovered.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Pearce said: "This attack took place in broad daylight and was witnessed by a number of horrified onlookers who alerted us immediately before rushing to the victim's aid.
"We've spoken to a number of people already but if you have something you want to tell us and haven't yet come forward, I ask you to do so as quickly as possible.
"The victim was walking down the street when shots were fired by unknown individuals who fled in a white Kia Sportage in the direction of Old Priory Avenue.
"This vehicle was later found burned out in Sholden Gardens. We want to speak to anyone who saw this vehicle, or was driving in the area and may have caught dashcam footage.
"The information you provide could prove vital."