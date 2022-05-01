Greenwich stabbing: Man in his 30s dies in hospital
- Published
A man in his 30s has died after suffering stab injuries.
Police were called to reports of an injured man on Greenwich High Road in Greenwich, south-east London, at 02:15 BST.
He was taken to hospital but died a short while later.
The Met Police said no arrests had been made but the victim had been identified and his family had been informed. A post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.
Detectives are encouraging witnesses to come forward.
