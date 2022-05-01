Greenwich stabbing: Man in his 30s dies in hospital

Police were called after reports of a man with stab injuries in Greenwich High Road, Greenwich

A man in his 30s has died after suffering stab injuries.

Police were called to reports of an injured man on Greenwich High Road in Greenwich, south-east London, at 02:15 BST.

He was taken to hospital but died a short while later.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made but the victim had been identified and his family had been informed. A post-mortem examination is due to be arranged.

Detectives are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

