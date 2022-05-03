Bermondsey deaths: We are truly heartbroken, says family
A "truly heartbroken" family has paid tribute to four relatives who were found dead in a south-east London home.
Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's husband Denton Burke, 68, were found with stab wounds by police on 25 April.
A crowd-funder has now raised more than £11,000 for funeral costs.
Joshua Jacques, 28, of Minard Road, Lewisham, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier charged with murder.
He is set to appear again at the same court on 19 July.
Worried neighbours had called police to the home Ms Hill had shared with Mr Burke in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, in the early hours of last Monday.
The fundraiser, organised by Juleth Hutchinson, described how her brother Mr Burke and Ms Hill were "a happily married couple for over 15 years".
'Warm-hearted'
Mr Burke was "a family man" and a trained chef who "showed his love through food", she said, when he was not working for Westminster City Council as a sanitation worker.
"Denton was a fun-loving and warm-hearted, kind man whose laughter would bring joy to anyone in his presence," she said. "The amount of laughter and happy memories that we all shared will be cherished forever."
His wife was described as a loving and charitable woman of "impeccable strength" who worked for the NHS for more than 20 years.
"Dolet was a strong pillar of the family and always welcomed everyone with an open heart. If you ever needed a helping hand, she would not hesitate to render her assistance," Ms Hutchinson said.
Ms Hill's daughter, Tanysha, was a nurse who lived in Kennington and was "a doting wife, caring mother and a great friend," she said.
Tanysha Drummonds, was also known as Rachquel, and was previously named by police as Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo.
The youngest, Samantha, who lived in Forest Hill, was "an upbeat, fun-loving, bubbly young lady who adored her grandmother Dolet".
Ms Hutchinson asked well-wishers to donate towards funeral costs for the "remarkable group of people" to "give them a ceremony they deserve".
