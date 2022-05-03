Greenwich stabbing: Family pay tribute to kind, loving father
The family of a man who was murdered in south-east London have paid tribute to a "kind, loving father."
Ibrahim Bah, 34, from Bexley, was stabbed on Greenwich High Road, Greenwich, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He was taken to a nearby hospital but died shortly afterwards.
British Transport Police (BTP) believe the stabbing followed a fight outside a nearby bar.
"Kind loving father"
Mr Bah's family released a statement paying tribute to the 34-year-old.
They said: "Ibrahim was a kind loving father who loved his family very much and will be terribly missed, 'he belongs to Allah and he returns to Allah' we wish that justice will be served."
Police said a 37-year-old man from Greenwich arrested in connection with the murder remained in custody.
They confirmed a 29-year-old man from Lewisham previously arrested, had been released with no further action taken.
Police were called at 02:15 BST on 1 May, after reports of a man with stab injuries in Greenwich High Road.
The stabbing is thought to have followed a fight close to the entrance of Belushi's bar on Greenwich High Road, according to BTP, who called the incident "a shocking and brutal act of violence".
Det Ch Insp Steve May added that officers were "working tirelessly to locate the person responsible".
He urged anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or the events leading up to it, to contact police.
