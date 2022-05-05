Swastika-carving man jailed for Westfield centre offences
A man has been jailed for carving Nazi swastikas on the walls of an east London shopping centre.
Andy Koseda, 54, of no fixed address, was sentenced to more than two years imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday for knife and racial harassment offences.
He used a knife to scrape the symbols into the walls of Westfield shopping centre in Stratford.
He was also racially abusive and threatening towards officers.
Kodesa, who pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing, was jailed for two-and-a-half years for threatening a person with a knife in a public place, racially aggravated harassment, criminal damage, possession of a knife and using threatening words to cause harassment.