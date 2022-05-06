London election results 2022: Labour wins Wandsworth from Conservatives
- Published
Labour has won the flagship Conservative council of Wandsworth for the first time in nearly 50 years.
Labour now holds 32 seats on the south-west London council after taking five from the Tories, who had run the borough since 1978.
The outgoing Conservative leader said "the issue of Boris Johnson" had lost his party votes in the area.
Elsewhere in London, the former Conservative leader of Barnet Council has conceded defeat.
The former leader of Wandsworth Council, Ravi Govindia, admitted people raised the prime minister's leadership during the campaign.
"Inevitably other events have clouded the judgement of people in Wandsworth," he said.
He says he has run the "most successful council" which has cut council tax and frozen rent.
"We have done exactly what the residents of Wandsworth wanted," he said.
"To find that counts for nothing is a sad reflection of the importance of local government not being recognised."
Wandsworth Council was a favourite of former prime minster Margaret Thatcher, who came to power a year after the Conservatives took control of the borough.
The local authority made its reputation through slashing council tax and privatising council services, like bin collections.
Formerly a Conservative stronghold the seat became a marginal in 2018, following a 4.1% swing to Labour.
The borough's three parliamentary constituencies have all been represented by Labour MPs since 2019, when Fleur Anderson took Putney from the Conservatives.
In Barnet, the leader of the Conservative group conceded defeat to Labour.
The borough had been held by the Conservatives in all but two elections since 1964.
Barnet Conservative leader Daniel Thomas said: "I think this is a warning shot from Conservative supporters and I think our loss today is not only due to the fact that I have just mentioned but also a fair number of Conservative voters who just didn't go out to vote, stayed at home."
"Clearly if Labour are to get a majority in Parliament they need to win Barnet. They won the council, if they win our parliamentary constituencies as well, then it doesn't bode well for us to form a government in future general elections."
In Westminster, another key target for Labour, sources say the Conservatives could have lost control of the council for the first time.