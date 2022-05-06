Pinner death: Man charged after fatal stabbing
A man has been charged with murdering another man who was found stabbed to death in north-west London.
The victim, aged 37, was found by Met police officers on Grove Avenue, Pinner, just before 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
Police have not yet named the victim, but have charged Mohammed Haaji, 31, with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mr Haaji is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday.
