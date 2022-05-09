Rising bills causing hazardous home heating, says fire service
Rising energy bills are causing people to heat their homes in ways that are more hazardous, leading to fires, according to London's fire service.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) says people are changing the way they heat their homes to avoid using central heating.
It is encouraging Londoners to learn about the risks of using some heating methods.
LFB received reports of more than 100 fires involving open fires, log burners and heaters in the past few months.
People are being urged to take care after a significant fire in west London in April was caused by a resident using an open fire.
The blaze in Kingston-upon-Thames is understood to have been caused by combustible items left near the flames.
The resident had been burning timber and said he was using an open fire to save money due to high energy bills.
He was taken to hospital and the property was badly damaged.
Latest figures from the LFB show firefighters are called out to an average of 93 fires a week in London homes.
This is down from 102 fires a week on average in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.
LFB deputy assistant commissioner for fire safety Charlie Pugsley said: "We know this is a difficult time and people are thinking about ways to reduce their energy bills, but we're really concerned that they may be putting lives at risk by doing so.
"Almost 30% of fires involving log burners, heaters and traditional open fires are caused by items being placed too close to a heat source."
Carbon monoxide alarms
The deputy assistant commissioner also had advice for those choosing to heat their homes using open fires.
"Always use a fire guard and keep anything that could catch alight well away, such as logs and kindling, which could be ignited by radiating heat," he added.
"It's also important to make sure you have carbon monoxide alarms in your home. You can't taste, see, or smell carbon monoxide fumes, but it can kill in minutes.
"Please also don't take the risk by using treated wood on fires. Not only can they produce toxic fumes, but they are also more likely to spit embers when burned, which could set alight to nearby objects."