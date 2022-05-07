Lutfur Rahman: Aspire party takes control of Tower Hamlets
- Published
The Aspire party, which was set up by previously-banned mayor Lutfur Rahman, has taken control of Tower Hamlets in London from Labour.
It follows Mr Rahman's re-election as the borough's mayor, seven years after he was removed from office.
Aspire had two seats on the east London council going into the election on 5 May but won 24 of the 45 seats.
Labour has won at least 18 seats but had previously held 40. Two council wards have yet to be declared.
The Conservatives are the only other party elected to the council winning one seat, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Labour had been in control of the council since 2015 when Mr Rahman was found guilty of electoral misconduct.
He was removed from office for corrupt and illegal practices and was banned from standing for office for five years.
Following his re-election, Mr Rahman told the BBC he was very pleased voters had given him "another chance to serve them" and "deliver my progressive agenda which I started in 2010".
