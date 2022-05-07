Thousands delight in first Eid in the Square celebrations since 2019
Sadiq Khan said it was "wonderful" to be back celebrating Eid together again in London after "two bleak years".
The Mayor of London was in Trafalgar Square for the first Eid in the Square since 2019, after the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to Covid.
Thousands of people attended the event which featured live music, children's activities and food stalls.
Mr Khan said it was "lovely to welcome back diverse communities across London."
"We should celebrate our diversity.
"It's wonderful to see Muslims and non-Muslims coming together to celebrate this most important festival for the religion of Islam in this fantastic square in London," he added.
Addressing the crowd, Mr Khan said: "It's wonderful to see so many people here again after two awful years we've had.
"I want to begin by thanking every single Londoner of Muslim faith...for the things that you did during Covid, saving lives and saving our community and showing the very best of the religion of Islam."
While at the event the Labour mayor defended party Leader Sir Keir Starmer who was pictured drinking beer in an MP's office during lockdown in 2021.
Durham Police said it was investigating whether the Labour leader had broken lockdown rules on the visit on 30 April last year.
Sir Keir has said he was confident he had not broken any Covid rules.
Speaking in Trafalgar Square Mr Khan said: "Keir's quite clear no rules were broken.
"Keir was working incredibly hard and it's not unreasonable he had something to eat."
Mr Khan said the actions were not comparable to those of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"What Keir is alleged to have done is a million miles away from what we know our prime minister did," he said.
Mr Khan said Labour had "brilliant results" across London in Thursday's local elections.
"Labour winning seats in central London, inner London and outer London - some for the first time ever, like Barnet," he said.
Mr Khan added it was "understandable" the Labour mayoral candidate was not successful in Croydon due to "particular local issues".
"Croydon Council was declared bankrupt last year so you can understand why we didn't win Croydon," he said.
