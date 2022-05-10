Man jailed for driving at 135mph in motorway police chase
- Published
A "selfish" 18-year-old who drove at 135mph (217kmph) on the M11 while being chased by police has been jailed for 10 months and banned from driving.
Minad Ghafoor, of Lansbury Avenue, Enfield, was caught driving at twice the speed limit near Redbridge, north east London, on 29 November.
Ghafoor later drove the wrong way down a one-way street and hit a van.
He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
Met Police in a marked patrol car had tried to stop Ghafoor after they had seen him driving towards Cambridge at an "excessive" speed.
Officers then began to pursue the teenager in an operation involving the National Police Air Service and Essex Police.
The pursuit was ended because of public safety fears when Ghafoor ignored a no-entry sign and entered a one-way road in the wrong direction.
'Astounded'
After crashing into the van, Ghafoor ran from the scene, prompting a further pursuit by officers in a police helicopter.
He was detained shortly afterwards.
The Metropolitan Police said Ghafoor's actions demonstrated his "selfish character".
Sgt Hugh Weeks said: "In his attempts to evade police, he risked the lives of himself and others by driving at speeds in excess of 135mph on a motorway and more than twice the speed limit in a built-up residential area."
He added: "Upon seeing the damage to the van involved, I was astounded that the driver did not suffer serious injuries."
At Snaresbrook Crown Court, Ghafoour was disqualified from driving for two years, four months and will have to take an extended test to be able to legally drive.
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk