Dominoes players say Westminster Council is targeting them unfairly
A group of dominoes players say they are being treated unfairly by the local council for wanting to meet and play outside.
Westminster City Council has served an injunction on those involved in "anti-social behaviour" in Maida Hill market square, west London.
The players, many of whom are of West Indian heritage, have challenged the order at the High Court.
Residents say the area is plagued by excess noise, bad smells and litter.
Ernest Theophil, 77, said he enjoyed playing dominoes, cards and backgammon with friends in the square.
"We all congregate here. I meet my friends here and we're all from different islands, islands in the Caribbean.
"We can slam (a dominoes technique), we can chat, we can drink - a beautiful form of socialising."
He added they gathered there most days, "come rain or shine".
Last year, the council served Mr Theophil and others an injunction in response to complaints from local residents. The order bans alcohol, loud music, drug-dealing and public urination - although Mr Theophil said the public toilets in the area had been closed.
The injunction is being challenged at the High Court on the grounds of indirect discrimination.
Community organiser Jacqui Haynes said the local community needed more indoor spaces for the players to get together.
"There's been no provision for them, they've had to do everything for themselves, and now the council wants them away - they're just deciding to get rid of them.
"The domino players are a set of elder gentlemen who are a group of their own. The market here is used by different groups and sometimes people from outside of the area come here.
"The domino group have been targeted because they're the easiest to target."
However, local residents told BBC London their wellbeing should also be considered.
"It's not just dominoes. If you come back at around 11 or 10 o'clock, you will see a different image. You will see completely different people sitting here - they're all drunk, loud, swearing," said one resident.
"Some women, they have to go around, they don't even cross the square any more."
Another resident said: "Working from home in these conditions is virtually impossible.
"I came to the point where I have to ask my GP to help with my depression and anxiety because I just can't deal with the noise any more."
A spokesperson for the council said that following last week's local election, where the Conservatives lost seats to Labour, the new leadership would review the situation.
In a statement, the council said claims it had "banned anyone from playing dominoes and backgammon, no matter how loudly, in the square are simply untrue".
"The order only applies to amplified music and assorted antisocial and illegal activities, such as urinating and drug-dealing, that have been making life a misery for local residents."
The spokesperson added that the council had received about 200 complaints from residents over excessive noise and antisocial behaviour going on late into the evening that made life "intolerable for those living nearby".
"Since the introduction of the court order, this public realm has improved considerably and a number of family-friendly community events have already taken place."