Barnet stab death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found with stab wounds died at a north London home.
The victim, believed to be in his early 30s, was found at the address in High Road, Barnet, at about 03:00 BST.
He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after police and paramedics arrived at the scene. His next of kin are yet to be told.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the home on suspicion of murder and was taken to a north London hospital.
The deceased man has yet to be formally identified and a post-mortem examination is set to be held in the coming days.
