Platinum Jubilee: Queen portrayed with tattoos and shades for exhibition

James Mylne
Queen of the Hood shows the sovereign teaming her Order of the Garter robes with designer sunglasses

Portraits of the Queen, including a piece in which she has apparently bleeding tattoos, are to go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Works by artists ranging from graffitist musician Goldie to ballpoint specialist James Mylne will be exhibited at Art Save The Queen at gallery@oxo on London's South Bank.

Images will also be displayed as London Underground posters, while some will be made into NFTs or non-fungible tokens.

The free event runs 2-12 June.

Louisa Tebbutt
Never Complain, Never Explain by Louisa Tebbutt shows the monarch with a strip of union jack over her mouth
Karen Bystedt
The Queen's robes and crown get a designer makeover with Karen Bystedt's take on a Louis Vuitton-patterned outfit
Nasser Azam
An amalgam of Elizabeths I and II? Nasser Azam painted the monarch in a 16th Century costume "to celebrate British royal traditions"
Will Teather
More used to military tattoos than crudely carved body art, the Queen sports a dramatically different look in Will Teather's effort
Goldie
Goldie used spray paint, a blow torch, emulsion and lacquer to create his design

Curator Dylan Roberts said: "HM Queen Elizabeth II is a true icon and an inspiration to people everywhere.

"We are excited to pay tribute to her with this exhibition and have been overwhelmed by the work the artistic community is submitting, underlining what a cultural inspiration the Queen is."

