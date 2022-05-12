Bromley Council: Family-of-seven who lived in one-bed flat awarded £6k
A family-of-seven who had to live in a one-bedroom flat for more than a year have been awarded £6,000 after the local council was found to have not done enough to help them.
Bromley Council accepted it had a duty to find the family a home after they received an eviction notice in 2019.
But Covid restrictions meant the family remained and interim accommodation was not offered to them until late 2020.
An ombudsman said the council failed the family and caused them "distress".
The family received the eviction notice in July 2019 and Bromley Council accepted it had a duty to help them in September that year.
But the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found the council did not do enough to establish that the family was living in overcrowded circumstances and required interim accommodation.
'Lack of action'
"Had it done this it is likely it would have found the family homeless, eligible and in priority need. Instead it took 13 months too long to do this," the ombudsman said.
Michael King, of the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: "Because of the lack of action by the council in this case, a family of seven had to live in a single bedroom flat for more than a year longer than they should have.
"That this happened during the first lockdown, when people's movements were significantly restricted, can have only increased the distress they felt."
Bromley Council had already paid the family £4,000 after acknowledging the family had spent time in unsuitable accommodation.
The ombudsman asked the council to pay a further £2,000 following its investigation.
The council has been approached for comment.