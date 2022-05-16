Met Police: PCSO Mohammed Zaman jailed for witness intimidation
A police community support officer who told a woman involved in a harassment case that he knew where she lived has been jailed.
Met Police PCSO Mohammed Zaman was off duty when he met the woman in a supermarket on 24 March last year.
Westminster Magistrates' Court heard that when Zaman was arrested, in a police interview he branded the woman "a liar, working class and 'chavvy'".
Zaman, of Hounslow, west London, was given a 20-week jail sentence.
The 28-year-old was convicted of intimidating a witness on 4 March following a trial at Willesden Magistrates' Court.
At Friday's sentencing hearing, prosecutor Anushika Weerasena said when Zaman had met the victim in the shop he accused her son of stealing motorbikes. Magistrates had heard Zaman told the woman that he and his friends knew where she lived.
Ms Weerasena told the court: "The victim said this incident left her feeling unsafe and set off her anxieties.
"It made her feel like she doesn't want to leave her own home and had to ask friends to pick up her kids from school.
"In an extensive police interview Mr Zaman repeatedly called the woman a liar, someone with low intelligence and working class.
"He claimed she was rude, uncivilised and chavvy. The trial tribunal found her to be a credible witness."
Reviewing CCTV footage played in court, Chief Magistrate Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring said: "He comes in with some oranges.
"He goes to the till, goes to leave, pauses at the door and is obviously talking to her; he doesn't leave and she doesn't start any engagement.
"Eventually he does go and presumably the magistrates found he did utter the words 'I know where you live'."
'Borderline narcissistic'
Judge Goldspring ignored several documents from Zaman which supposedly set out why he was actually not guilty, as he said it was not part of his remit as the sentencing judge.
The judge read out a line from a pre-sentence report which described Zaman's behaviour as "borderline narcissistic" and told him to "engage in the reality" of his conviction.
Zaman had said he could not go to jail as his mother had suffered two strokes in the past year.
Judge Goldspring gave Zaman the weekend to produce proof of his mother's strokes but, when he failed to do so, jailed him on Monday.
Following Zaman's conviction Ch Supt Sean Wilson said Zaman's actions had undermined public trust and confidence in the Met.
He added: "His actions are not representative of the standards of behaviour that we expect from our employees.
"We will always investigate those who do not meet those standards and hold them to account."
Zaman has told the BBC he plans to appeal against his sentence and conviction.