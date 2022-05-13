Jubilee line Night Tube to return this month
Night Tube services will return to the Jubilee line on 21 May, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.
Trains will run through the night on Fridays and Saturdays, joining the Central and Victoria lines which resumed the services in November.
Night services on the Northern and Piccadilly lines are due to resume in the summer.
TfL warned that industrial action by members of the RMT union was "ongoing" and would continue to affect services.
Union members have been on strike every weekend in recent months in a dispute with TfL about new Night Tube rosters.
TfL said it planned to run three services an hour on the Jubilee line on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Victoria line is currently running a normal Night Tube service, while at least three services an hour run on weekend nights on the Central line.
TfL said it was "working hard" to resolve "resourcing issues" ahead of the planned return of Northern and Piccadilly line night services later this year.
Recovery from pandemic
Seb Dance, the deputy mayor for transport, said the the return of the Jubilee line Night Tube marked "another important moment in London's recovery from the pandemic".
The Night Tube was suspended in March 2020 at the start of Covid-19 pandemic.
Passenger footfall on the Tube remains 25% lower than at pre-pandemic levels, the same figure for passenger numbers on buses.
Ros Morgan, chief executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, said: "The Night Tube is a crucial service that supports our world-leading night-time economy."