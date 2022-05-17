St Mary's of Addington: Cross and candlestick stolen from medieval church
A Victorian cross and a candlestick have been stolen from a medieval church in Croydon, south London.
St Mary the Blessed Virgin in Addington has five Archbishops of Canterbury buried in its grounds. The church, now Grade I listed, was founded in 1080.
The Reverend Debbie Forman said she hoped the thief would think twice and return the brass pieces, which have "little intrinsic value".
She added the matter would be taken no further if they were returned.
'Not the same'
"The items are a brass cross and brass candlestick, both quite large, very heavy and difficult to conceal and carry.
"You can see them in the picture, they are beautiful, and our church, which is also beautiful, is not the same without them."
Ms Forman said she believed the items were stolen during lunchtime on 10 May when the church was open for private prayer.
Despite the theft, she said the church would remain open.
"It's an important resource in the community and it's a way we can say we care for all people in the parish and beyond," she added.
The church was used by Victorian Archbishops of Canterbury when they were staying at nearby Addington Palace, their summer residence.
