Burgess Park: Police investigating 'serious homophobic assault'
- Published
A 55-year-old man was hit over the head during a "serious homophobic assault", police have said.
The man was walking with two friends in Burgess Park, Southwark, at 01:40 BST when he was approached by a stranger, the Metropolitan Police said.
The man "shouted homophobic abuse before hitting the victim over the head and making off on foot along Albany Road", the force added.
The victim was taken to hospital but his condition was not life-threatening.
Officers said they wanted to speak to a man who was seen on CCTV walking along Albany Road.
"He is a young man, possibly aged in his early 20s, who was wearing a stud earring and carrying a plastic JD Sports string bag on his back," they said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
Commander Dr Alison Heydari said: "This sort of violence will not be tolerated, all the more so when exacerbated by a homophobic motive.
"I can assure Londoners that our investigation will be thorough, well-resourced and as painstaking as necessary to bring the individual responsible to justice."
