Chelsea: Police name woman who died with her three dogs
- Published
A woman who died with her three dogs after they were hit by a car has been named by police.
Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, was found dead after officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Her three golden retrievers also died as a result of injuries suffered.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The force said it was called to reports of "a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrian".
"It appears she had been walking her three dogs, all golden retrievers, at the time of the incident," officers said.
"They also died as a result of their injuries."
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
