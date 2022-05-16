Grenfell Tower: Memorial garden could be built on site
A memorial garden could be built on the site of Grenfell Tower to honour the 72 people who died in the fire.
The Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission said it was engaging with survivors, the bereaved and local residents about ideas for the "community-led memorial".
The fire destroyed the 24-storey tower in north Kensington, west London, on 14 June 2017.
A report by the commission said a garden was "by far" the most popular idea from those consulted.
About 2,000 people were surveyed for the commission's report, including about 100 bereaved relatives and survivors.
The commission said 64% of those spoken to would like the memorial to include a garden, 33% would like it to include a monument or artwork and 10% wanted a building, such as a museum.
Other popular ideas were water features, a place to sit, and an area for children.
The commission said "further engagement" would take place with the community before a decision was made next year.
A design team for the final memorial would be selected in 2024 and work could begin by the end of that year.
The commission said the government was responsible for deciding what happened to the tower itself, but a site of about 3,000sqm (32,292sqft), including land where it stands, had been set aside for the memorial.
The report said: "The Tower itself is a sacred place, but it is currently cordoned off so that the building can be kept safe.
"Our bereaved families each remember in their own ways, but they don't yet have a peaceful place where they can all come together to grieve.
"Our survivors don't yet have a peaceful place where they can choose to go to remember together."
The commission is made up of 10 community representatives, including five bereaved family members and three former Grenfell residents.
"Our mission is to create a respectful and lasting memorial to remember all those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower tragedy," the commission said.
"We have made so much progress, but our work is far from complete.
"We will never forget. And we hope to create a beautiful and peaceful place where we can come and remember together."
