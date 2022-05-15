Two arrests over 'racist gestures' at Tottenham v Burnley

PA Media
Two men were ejected from the Tottenham v Burnley game before being arrested

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence at Tottenham's game against Burnley.

The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium in north London.

Tottenham Hotspur said on Twitter that two visiting fans were arrested "following discriminatory gestures".

The club said it would be "supporting the police with their investigation".

Burnley also said it work with Tottenham and both the Metropolitan Police and Lancashire Police on the matter.

Spurs beat Burnley 1-0 thanks to a first-half penalty from Harry Kane.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics