Met Police investigating video of man being struck by officer
Police are investigating a social media video which appears to show an officer repeatedly hitting a man while he was being detained in east London.
The footage shows several officers standing beside a police van outside Kingsland Shopping Centre on Saturday.
A man who is being held by officers is seen struggling before he is struck in the head five times while on the floor.
The Met said "any footage showing use of force" was being "reviewed" by the Directorate of Professional Standards.
According to the force, officers had been carrying out an operation in Dalston "targeting e-scooters and moped-enabled crime", when they stopped a man who they said was wanted for immigration offences.
However, as they arrested him a crowd of people gathered in an attempt to stop them and a number of officers were assaulted.
Nine people were then arrested for offences including violent disorder. They remain in police custody.
In a statement, the force said: "We are aware of a number of videos on social media filmed during the incident.
"We would urge people to remember that such videos rarely provide a full and accurate picture of what is taking place.
"Police officers are aware that any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable, and they understand that their actions will be scrutinised as they go about their work and that they will be held to account where appropriate."