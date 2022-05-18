Ealing stab murder: Ania Jedrkowiak named as victim
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman in west London have named her as Ania Jedrkowiak.
The Polish national was found in an alleyway in South Ealing, shortly after midnight on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 29-year-old man, who was known to Ms Jedrkowiak, has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Detectives have described the arrest as "a very significant one".
Another man arrested on Tuesday has been released with no further action.
Officers also asked for people who were in the area of South Ealing Road between 23:15 BST on Monday and 01:00 Tuesday to check dash cams, home CCTV or a doorbell cameras "for anything that appears out of the ordinary."
