Grenfell Tower: Over 1,000 London homes still unsafe - fire boss
The head of London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said more than 1,000 residential buildings in the city still have serious safety failings almost five years after the Grenfell Tower fire.
The fire in June 2017 killed 72 people.
LFB commissioner Andy Roe said structures needed to be made safe and occupants needed to know how to escape.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced a new Fire Reform White Paper to incorporate recommendations from the Grenfell public inquiry.
Mr Roe also warned rogue property owners that the brigade would crack down on them under new powers granted in the Fire Safety Act 2021, which came into force this week.
He added: "We have already warned London's building owners and managers that this was coming and we will use these new powers if they aren't meeting their legal responsibilities.
"So we are again reiterating our calls that they need to take urgent action to fix their buildings if there are serious failings.
"We still need to see a culture change in the industry when it comes to fire safety in residential buildings. We must never forget what has brought us to this day and that is the 72 people who died at the Grenfell Tower fire and all those affected."
What is a White Paper?
White Papers are policy documents produced by the government that set out their proposals for future legislation. They may include a draft version of a Bill that is being planned.
This provides a basis for further consultation and discussion with interested or affected groups and allows final changes to be made before a Bill is formally presented to Parliament.
Mr Roe also urged the government to prioritise the outlining of evacuation plans for buildings so that residents know what to do in the event of a fire.
"Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans (PEEPs) were a key recommendation from the Grenfell Tower Inquiry and we want to work with the government, communities and other partners to make progress on evacuation plans."
The new Fire Reform White Paper outlines plans to transfer fire governance to an elected individual who will oversee chief fire officers.
It also aims to "improve the professionalism of the fire and rescue service through modern workforce practices" and "potentially" establish a College of Fire and Rescue, the Home Office said.
The plans also include a 10-week public consultation, during which ministers will listen to people's views before finalising a reform programme.
Mark Hardingham, chair of the National Fire Chiefs Council, welcomed the reform and said his organisation would "carefully consider the paper and respond to the consultation".
