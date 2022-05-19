Marble Hill: Henrietta Howard's London villa to reopen
A villa described as "a forgotten gem of Georgian England" is to reopen following an £8m restoration project.
Marble Hill, in Twickenham, south-west London, was owned by royal mistress Henrietta Howard and is a rare surviving example of a house which was built for a woman in Georgian England.
Constructed in the 1720s, Marble Hill has rarely opened to the public in recent years due to damage to the home.
It will now be open five days a week and entry to the house will be free.
The villa, near the banks of the Thames, is an example of neo-Palladian architecture, the classical building style inspired by the Italian architect Andrea Palladio.
It was created by Henrietta Howard, Countess of Suffolk, as a retreat from the crowds of 18th Century London.
Howard was born to a wealthy family in 1689, but at the age of 12 lost her father in a duel and her mother to illness, and with mounting debts she was forced to marry the abusive Charles Howard.
In 1714 she managed to gain the post of Woman of the Bedchamber to Caroline, Princess of Wales, and soon afterwards became mistress to the Prince of Wales, later George II.
It is believed Marble Hill was made possible through a large gift from the prince of stock, jewels, plates, mahogany and furniture.
While Howard probably became best known as the King's mistress, those behind the restoration of the house have sought to look more into her story. Aspects have been explored such as her first marriage and her rise in Georgian society, where she entertained literary luminaries like Jonathan Swift, Alexander Pope and John Gay.
The gardens, which were partly designed by Charles Bridgman who later became royal gardener to King George II, have also been restored.
The work was paid for through a £3m investment from English Heritage and a £5m grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Kate Mavor, English Heritage's chief executive, said the restoration "has not only done justice to the house and gardens but to its owner, the remarkable Henrietta Howard.
"This summer we're inviting local people, Londoners, and everyone to discover - and enjoy - one of the forgotten gems of Georgian England".
Marble Hill will reopen on Saturday and visitors are welcome to explore the house Wednesday to Sunday.
