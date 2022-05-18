Stephen Lawrence murder: David Norris denied open prison move
- Published
One of Stephen Lawrence's killers, David Norris, has been denied a request to move to an open prison.
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab blocked the move amid fears Norris still poses a risk to the public.
Five men were arrested over the racist murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed in Eltham, south-east London, on 22 April 1993.
Two men, Norris and Gary Dobson, were eventually brought to justice and jailed for life for murder in 2012.
The decision comes after Mr Raab promised to start personally reviewing requests to move "high-risk" offenders to open jails.
However, it is understood this was such a clear case of high risk that the move would have been refused even before those changes were introduced.
As a result, the case has not been referred to the Parole Board for consideration.
Norris will have the chance to bid for freedom in 2025 when he completes his minimum prison term of 14 years and three months.
A Ministry of Justice spokeswoman said: "The justice secretary is clear that dangerous offenders can't move before they've proved they're no longer a risk."
Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk