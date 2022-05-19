Ealing stabbing: Man charged with alleyway murder of Ania Jedrkowiak
A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman found stabbed to death in an alleyway in west London.
Ania Jedrkowiak, who was Polish, was pronounced dead at the scene off Church Gardens in south Ealing shortly after midnight on Tuesday.
Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, of Blewitt Street, Newport, is due to appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.
Another man arrested on Tuesday was earlier released without action.
