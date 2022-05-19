Chelsea Flower Show: Preparations in full swing for gardening event

PA Media
A total of 390 horticultural exhibits will be on display

Preparations are well under way for the 2022 Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show.

For the past few weeks gardeners have been preparing their designs for this year's exhibition.

Forty-four designers are creating 39 gardens for those visiting the Royal Hospital Chelsea to explore.

The show begins on 24 May and will run for five days, returning to its regular spring slot after being held in autumn last year.

The RHS expects up to 140,000 visitors will be in attendance across the week.

PA Media
The event will be held on the grounds of Royal Hospital Chelsea
PA Media
Twenty-four designers are expected to make their RHS debut this year

Highlights from this year's event include the Hands Off Mangrove by London-based group Grow2Know, which draws inspiration from the Mangrove Nine racial activist group.

Four installations will also commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

PA Media
Up to 140,000 are expected to attend this year's event
PA Media
Gardeners have been preparing for weeks ahead of the opening
PA Media
The 39 gardens being prepared will all have different themes
PA Media
Sustainable gardening is a theme of the event

The BBC's coverage of the event will begin on Sunday 22 May.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics