Platinum Jubilee: Richmond locals left disappointed by cancelled street party
A cancelled "once in a life-time" street party has left locals in south-west London disappointed.
The event on Barnes High Street, Richmond, was called off after residents complained about bus diversions caused by the party scheduled for 4 June.
Richmond Council and Barnes Community Association (BCA) had initially planned to close the high street.
Locals have described the cancelled celebrations as a "shame".
There are plans to close 331 other streets and two high streets in the borough for other events.
Residents expressed concern about busses being diverted down Nassau Road, one minute away from the Barnes High Street.
Organisers say "practical issues" caused by the removal of an island on nearby Lonsdale Road was also a factor behind the decision to cancel the event.
Barnes Community Association said not all residents on Nassau Road had objected and that there was "enthusiastic supporters" of the party.
A statement by the group to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said: "We have invested many hours in preparing and planning an event for our community to come together, to take part in a once in a lifetime national celebration at the heart of our village and to support our fabulous local businesses, but sadly it was not to be."
However, the BCA did agree with the councils decision to cancel the event.
Local residents also expressed their disappointment.
"This is sad," one said.
"I lived in Nassau Road as a child. We had the most amazing Silver Jubilee street party with the road closed with council permission."
Another added: "There's always someone that spoils things for everyone else."