Bermondsey: Tributes paid to family who were fatally stabbed
- Published
Balloons have been set off in south-east London in tribute to four members of a family who were all stabbed to death last month.
Samantha Drummonds, 27, her mother Tanysha Drummonds, 45, grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, and Ms Hill's partner Denton Burke, 68, were found with stab wounds by officers on 25 April.
Joshua Jacques, 28, has been charged with their murders.
On Friday family and friends gathered for a candlelit remembrance service.
At North Peckham Baptist Church tributes were paid by NHS colleagues of Ms Drummonds and Ms Hill.
Close friends told BBC London the pair had hopeful futures - Ms Drummonds was about to turn 28 and was planning on moving to Ghana, while Ms Hill was beginning to recover from cancer.
Caris Hall said: "Her son was already out in Ghana so her dream was to go with her mum and mum's husband.
"It just leaves you numb to know this has happened and is very hard to deal with."
Another friend, Toyin Oluwaniyi-Asaaju, explained she was at the service to remember Ms Drummonds and her family.
She said: "Today is about remembering her and all the things that she stood for.
"I am going to be releasing balloons in the air to pay tribute to everything she stood for.
"I hope she is happy with what I have done."
At the scene, BBC London's Wendy Hurrell
A steady stream of colleagues, friends and family have been pouring into the North Peckham Baptist Church to remember three generations of one family.
Solemn songs of remembrance and celebration of these four people's lives were part of a service
People have told me about dreams the family had of moving from London to Africa.
Those killed were part of a very close-knit family - friends are considered part of the family so it was a very powerful service.
