Met Police make arrests in London and Essex in terror probe
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged Islamist extremism.
The Metropolitan Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested in Essex on Wednesday on suspicion of encouraging terrorism.
He remains in police custody after a warrant was granted to allow detectives to question him for a further six days.
A 17-year-old girl was arrested on Friday at an address in east London.
On Wednesday, a 13-year-old boy was arrested in west London on suspicion of sharing Islamist terrorist material.
The force said all three arrests were made as part of a wider investigation into alleged Islamist extremism.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.