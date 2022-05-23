Ealing murder: Man in court charged with alleyway stabbing
- Published
A 29-year-old man will stand trial in May next year, charged with stabbing a young woman to death in an alley in west London.
Ania Jedrkowiak, 21, was attacked in South Ealing as she walked home from work just after midnight on 17 May.
A post-mortem examination concluded she had died from multiple stab injuries.
Dennis Akpomedaye, 29, of Blewitt Street, Newport, appeared by video-link at the Old Bailey on Monday charged with the Polish student's murder.
The Met Police said officers would return to the scene on Monday evening, believing there could be witnesses to the attack, yet to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie said: "Ania's life was taken in the most tragic of circumstances and her family are understandably completely devastated by what has happened.
"I believe there may be people with information who we have not yet spoken to and I am keen to speak with them as soon as possible."
A plea hearing for Mr Akpomedaye has been set for 8 August.
He was further remanded in custody.